Market report

Market report

Markets were lower Thursday, with investors likely waiting for payroll and Consumer Price Index data that comes out Tuesday.

With Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell saying rates may have to go higher than expected, investors will be hoping for a move lower in both inflation and labor market data but may likely be bracing for an upside surprise.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.