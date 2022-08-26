The Chaffee County Community Foundation invites qualified nonprofit organizations to apply for nearly $44,000 in funds available through its fall grant cycle, which is open from Sept. 1 through Sept. 30.

The grants are made possible through a partnership among the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, BlueTriton beverage company and the Chaffee County Community Foundation, a press release stated.

