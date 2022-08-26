The Chaffee County Community Foundation invites qualified nonprofit organizations to apply for nearly $44,000 in funds available through its fall grant cycle, which is open from Sept. 1 through Sept. 30.
The grants are made possible through a partnership among the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, BlueTriton beverage company and the Chaffee County Community Foundation, a press release stated.
“We are well aware of the many challenges facing our communities, and we’re looking forward to seeing these grants create positive impacts in a myriad of ways,” Betsy Dittenber, foundation executive director, said.
The grants are divided into two categories. In the first, the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association Grant Fund will distribute a total of $25,000 to organizations that serve Chaffee, Custer, Fremont and/or Lake counties. These nonprofits must either focus on community-based health programs; provide support for food, shelter and human services; offer disaster preparedness and relief services; or support animal protection and welfare.
The second category is the CCCF Community Grants Fund, which has $18,755 available for organizations that serve Chaffee County and focus on community health, community vitality and community capacity. The funding is made possible by local donors and BlueTriton.
While there is no maximum award, the average grant award is expected to be $1,000, and the foundation will notify award recipients of their grants by Nov. 15.
To be qualified, applicants must be registered as 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4) or 501(c)(6) – or under the fiscal sponsorship of an eligible organization – and in good standing with the IRS and state of Colorado.
