Equities finished modestly lower Tuesday, snapping an eight-day winning streak for the S&P 500, the longest daily streak of new record highs in nearly 15 years.
While there was no clear trend behind today’s weakness, an element of uncertainty around Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s renomination may have played a role.
There were no significant themes among sector performers, but the higher dividend-yielding utility and real estate sectors were among the leaders today, reflecting the downward move in interest rates, as 10-year yields were lower again on Tuesday, falling below 1.5 percent.
The price of crude oil was up $2.43 at $84.36 per barrel, and the spot price of gold was up $6.4 to $1,834.40.
Despite the upcoming reduction in monetary stimulus via a reduction in Fed bond purchases, rates have moved notably lower recently, as the Fed has signaled a dovish tone to upcoming policy actions.
The latest read on the Producer Price Index showed that input prices rose by 8.6 percent in October versus a year ago, in line with consensus expectations.
Excluding food and energy, prices were up 6.8 percent.
Both measures were in line with the September report in terms of year-over-year increases, indicating that elevated input cost pressures remain persistent.
That said, the trend appears to be leveling off, suggesting the peak in producer price increases may be behind us.
All eyes will now shift to tomorrow’s consumer price report, which will provide a fresh read on inflation and implications for interest rates and upcoming Fed policy.
In corporate news, General Electric announced that it will split up into three publicly traded companies, each focused on a particular industry.
In 2023, the company will begin dividing itself to create individual aviation, energy and health care companies. The GE name will remain with the aviation business.
More broadly with more than 90 percent of S&P 500 companies having now reported third-quarter results, the corporate earnings story continues to power optimism for the equity market.
Earnings have risen more than 40 percent versus the year-ago quarter, helped by better than 16 percent revenue growth, which we believe reflects ongoing strong aggregate demand despite supply-chain challenges.
To that end, operating margins have dipped slightly from record highs, signaling ongoing cost pressures. We think earnings growth will slow from this lofty pace next year, but will remain sufficiently positive to provide ongoing support for the bull market ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.