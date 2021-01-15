Equities finished mixed Thursday ahead of the new administration’s stimulus-plan announcement.
The S&P 500 approached all-time highs before pulling back as investors balanced the likelihood of further government aid against near-term economic headwinds.
The energy, real estate and financial sectors gained, while communication services and technology lagged, dragging the S&P 500 into negative territory.
The prospect of a fiscal package continues to support small-cap stocks, while it is also driving long-term bond yields higher.
The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose to 1.13 percent, the highest level since March. Also rising were the 30-year bonds, up to 1.88 percent, from 1.82 percent Wednesday.
Oil was higher for the day, up $.71 to $53.62, while the dollar declined against major currencies.
The price of gold was down .35 percent to $1,848.50.
First-time claims for unemployment insurance jumped to 965,000 last week, the highest level since August.
The $900 billion pandemic-aid package recently approved by Congress extends jobless benefits and provides additional funds to small businesses.
President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to speak at 7:15 p.m. ET and unveil another major relief package that could be worth as much as $2 trillion, according to media reports.
Optimism over vaccines and the likelihood of more fiscal stimulus under the incoming Biden administration provides a favorable backdrop for stocks.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with more than 1 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.