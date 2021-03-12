New owners take over Woodland Motel

Woodland Motel, 903 W. First St., returned to local ownership Feb. 1 when Salidan’s Joni and Jamie Baker took over the business.
Steve and Viva Borbas owned the motel for 40 years, from 1976 to 2016. In between two companies from out of town owned it.
“We’re originally from Ohio and came to Salida in 2013,” Jamie said. “We were looking for a job in the mountains and Salida found us.”
Both Jamie and Joni have other jobs. She is a registered nurse and manager of the family birthing center at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
He is retired after 20 years as an athletic trainer, worked with Dr. Robert Hunter and has been in construction for the last 3½ years.
The Bakers four children are all into sports. Daughters Lane, 15, and Rian, 13, are into basketball and sons Jack, 12, and Dean, 10, are involved in competitive skiing.
“Salida has been extremely good to us and is a great place to raise kids,” the Bakers said.
Joni had some previous experience in the lodging business. Her parents owned six weekend get-away cabins and she helped with that.
Woodland Motel has 18 units and the Bakers remain in touch with Steve and Viva Borbas who have been very supportive and offering feedback and help.
“We appreciate having them in town,” Joni said. “We’re excited to be in a new role in the community of Salida and we’re excited to welcome visitors to our little town.”
More information can be found on the website at woodlandmotel.net where booking software has been updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.