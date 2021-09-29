Stocks were higher today, with the climb in Treasury yields moderating, following a day of volatile trading and the Dow falling more than 1.5 percent.
The 10-year Treasury yield seems to have settled around 1.5 percent after briefly touching 1.65 percent a day earlier.
European shares were higher while Asian stocks were lower, as investors focus on Evergrande’s next interest payment.
The dollar is mixed against a basket of currencies and oil is lower.
The price of crude oil was down $.71 to $74.58 and the spot price of gold was down $12 to $1,725.30.
Stocks are rebounding slightly today after selling off on a spike in bond yields. Investors are concerned that high inflationary pressures could lead the Central Bank to raise earlier than expected, thus raising the cost of borrowing and increasing future interest payments.
The Fed is expected to start tapering asset purchases in the near future, which, in our view, will create turbulence in the market, as he economy and stock market recalibrate to less supportive monetary policy.
Economic news has been light so far today, while news or supply-chain issues and reopening pressures continue to fuel inflation expectations, even as the Federal Reserve emphasizes its transitory message.
Strong demand for home heating and a switch to natural gas for electricity generation is expected to drive further energy price gains in Europe.
As the global economy has reopened, demand for oil has been strong while supply has been constrained, leading to large price growth for energy.
We think strong demand will continue to outstrip supply in the near term and until oil producers can reach pre-COVID-19 levels of production.
