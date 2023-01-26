U.S. stocks were initially dragged lower by the tech-heavy Nasdaq but mostly recovered in the final trading hour as the tug-of-war between growth concerns and hopes for a Fed pivot continues.
Microsoft earnings topped estimates, but guidance underwhelmed amid a softer outlook for cloud revenue.
Shares of other megacap companies underperformed in sympathy.
Also weighing on sentiment, European equity markets were down moderately on geopolitical concerns while most Asian markets were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.
Helping sentiment stabilize, bonds were higher as the 10-year Treasury yields fell modestly to 3.45 percent.
The Bank of Canada hiked rates by a quarter point and signaled that it will pause, the first major central bank to make that pivot.
The earnings season is in full swing this week with about 20 percent of the S&P 500 companies reporting results.
While the spotlight was on Microsoft Wednesday morning, the initial pullback in major indexes reflects broader investor concerns about the outlook for corporate profits amid a slowing economy.
Economic activity appears to have held up well in the final months of 2022.
The first estimate of fourth quarter gross domestic product released today is likely to show that the economy grew 2.7 percent, which suggests that there is a good chance that corporate profits could meet or exceed analyst estimates, especially since these estimates have been lowered over the past month.
Analysts now expect earnings for the S&P 500 to have declined 4.5 percent from a year ago, the first contraction since the third quarter of 2020.
Yet, the focus will be on the outlook and any guidance provided for the full year.
As the economy slows, earnings will likely come under pressure, triggering volatility.
But assuming a possible recession is not deep or prolonged, corporate profits should hold up better than during past downturns and the decline in valuations last year provides a potential buffer.
Since the mid-October lows stocks have bounced about 12 percent, supported by better inflation data and hopes for a Federal Reserve pause.
Analysts said they think that a trend of disinflation is emerging which sets the stage for the Fed to downshift the pace of tares hikes and move to the sidelines by spring.
But the easing of financial conditions that has occurred with the stock market rallying and bond yields falling is likely making policymakers uncomfortable.
As the bank remains steadfast in the fight against inflation, it is likely to push back against expectations for easing.
Still, the recent data support, according to analysts, another downshift in the pace of rate hikes to 0.25 percent.
One additional and final hike potentially in March Would bring the fed fund rate to about 5 percent, matching market expectations and Fed projections, at which point analysts said they think the Fed can pause to evaluate conditions.
Amid less aggressive Fed policy, slowing economic activity, and disinflation, the backdrop for fixed income has improved.
Edward Jones analysts said they see an opportunity to complement CDs or other short-term bonds with longer-term high-quality bonds.
Equities could stay volatile in the near term, but investors can start preparing for a more sustainable rebound in the second half of the year by diversifying into international markets and quality parts of tech.
