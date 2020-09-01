Kaleidoscope Toys wins Salida Businesses That Care award

The Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments (UAACOG) has awarded Donna Cole and Kaleidoscope Toys as this year’s recipient of the Salida Businesses That Care Award.
The award, now in its second year, recognizes local businesses that go the extra mile to be sustainable.
“Kaleidoscope Toys is honored to be a Salida Business that Cares,” Cole said. “We have always tried to do our part to be environmentally friendly. We have always recycled our cardboard, packing paper and plastic. We replaced all our light bulbs with long lasting LED bulbs. Thanks to the efforts of Sustainable Salida we have reusable bags to offer our customers. We also provide reusable T-shirt bags made from re-purposed T-shirts and sewn by Oveja Negra and other volunteers.”
Cole purchased Kaleidoscope Toys in 2002 and moved to its current location at 116 F St. in 2005, allowing it to carry more inventory.
Kaleidoscope carries toys that are both good for kids and the environment.
“We strive to carry educational, engaging toys, puzzles and games for all ages,” Cole said. “When possible we purchase toys made from sustainable wood, recycled plastic and recycled paper.”
Beth Lenz, UAACOG regional recycling director, said businesses can nominate themselves through a form that can be requested by emailing sustainablesalida@gmail.com. One of the nominees will be randomly selected for the award after its eligibility has been confirmed.
Lenz and Michael Kunkel kick-started the award program after taking note of the decreasing recycling rate.
