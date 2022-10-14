Despite an aggressive central-bank rate-hiking cycle, inflation data released Thursday morning showed consumer prices rose at a higher than expected pace in September.
Equity markets had been signaling a more positive move following some stabilization in the U.K. government bond and currency markets, responding to reports that the U.K. government could roll back its fiscal stimulus plan.
That lift was briefly interrupted in the early trading hours before markets recovered, again, and finished the day higher.
Notably, 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds briefly crossed the 4 percent mark before falling back below.
While markets continue to see pressure from restrictive monetary-policy responses to elevated inflation, Edward Jones analysts think investors have reason to remain positive, as year-to-date declines already capture a large amount of the outlook for an economic slowdown.
While market declines are never comfortable, analysts advise investors to not let short-term fluctuations derail their long-term strategy.
•Where is inflation coming from? The latest report showed broad-based price gains.
Headline inflation came in at 8.2 percent year-on-year, higher than estimates and at levels last seen in the early 1980s.
Stripping out volatile food and energy, consumer prices were 6.6 percent higher than this time last year.
Although energy costs came down 2.1 percent, food and shelter prices kept upward pressure on overall inflation.
Shelter costs make up about a third of the consumer price index.
•What does inflation mean for the markets? Markets have been looking for signs that inflation is falling, which could lead the Federal Reserve to pause its rate hiking cycle and assess the economic impact.
However, the latest reading suggests that although peak inflation may be behind us, elevated inflation levels remain stickier than expected, leading to an expectation that the Fed will have to keep rates elevated for longer.
Markets have already priced in an almost 97 percent chance of a 75-basis-point rate hike by the Fed in November.
Analysts said they think markets will likely see ongoing volatility until there is a clear direction to the downside in inflation data and the Fed starts to talk more about pausing its rate-hiking cycle.
On a positive note, history shows that market performance is quite favorable as the Fed winds down its rate hikes.
