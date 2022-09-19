Equity markets rebounded late in the day Monday, with major equity indexes ending in the green after spending much of the day in negative territory.

This comes after the Standard & Poor’s 500 fell nearly 6 percent last week, bringing year-to-date returns down to about -18 percent, close to bear-market territory once again.

