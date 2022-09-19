Equity markets rebounded late in the day Monday, with major equity indexes ending in the green after spending much of the day in negative territory.
This comes after the Standard & Poor’s 500 fell nearly 6 percent last week, bringing year-to-date returns down to about -18 percent, close to bear-market territory once again.
Monday’s volatility was sparked in part by a move higher in bond yields.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield moved higher by 0.04 percent to 3.49 percent levels, getting closer to the highs of the year around 3.5 percent, which were set in mid-June.
Meanwhile, two-year yields moved higher by 0.09 percent to 3.94 percent levels, further exacerbating the negative yield curve, with the 10-year to two-year curve inversion now near a high of -0.45 percent.
Historically, inverted yield curves tend to be a signal of a downturn or recession pending, although they have a lag time of six to 18 months.
Energy prices also stabilized, with West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices flat around $85 levels.
The move lower in recent days reflects growing concerns around a slowdown in global growth and weaker demand for commodities.
Treasury bond yields have continued to push higher, especially after last week’s hot inflation reading sparked market expectations that the Federal Reserve would be more aggressive in its rate-hiking cycle.
We have seen yields globally across the curve push to their highs of the year, reflecting higher interest-rate policies across global central banks.
This move higher in yields tends to put downward pressure on equity-market valuations, as the discount rate for future cash flows is higher.
This particularly impacts growth sectors, more speculative parts of the market, and longer-duration assets, all of which expect cash flows in the later years in their business models.
In analysts’ view, yields may continue to grind higher until a couple of months prior to a pause in rate-hiking, which may occur around the start of the new year.
In this backdrop, analysts expect ongoing market volatility in the near term, but perhaps followed by a period of stability and recovery heading into year-end – particularly if the move higher in yields abates.
The Federal Open Market Committee will meet today and Wednesday and will release its interest-rate decision as well as an updated summary of economic forecasts at 2 p.m. EST Wednesday.
Analysts said the Fed is likely to raise rates by 0.75 percent to bring the fed funds rate close to 3.25 percent, which most consider restrictive monetary policy.
Given the recent higher-than-expected inflation reading, most investors expect the Fed’s tone to remain hawkish and vigilant, reiterating its primary focus on bringing down inflation.
However, with equity markets falling sharply ahead of this week’s meeting, some of this hawkish message may be getting priced in already.
Analysts will also be watching for the Fed’s new “dot plot,” which may show that FOMC participants expect the terminal fed funds rate for this cycle to be as high as 4.5 percent or 4.75 percent.
In analysts’ view, the Fed and markets are getting closer together on interest-rate expectations, and the Fed may choose to pause rate hikes by early 2023 to assess the impact of higher rates, which tend to have a lag impact on the real economy.
