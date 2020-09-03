U.S. equities ended up Wednesday.
Utilities stocks led the broader market, while energy lagged.
Macy’s reported a $431 million loss for its most recent fiscal quarter, as the department store chain struggled to recover from the impact of COVID-19-related closures earlier in the year.
Interest rates declined as U.S. Treasury prices rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was average, with more than 800 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $29.30 to $1,949.60, and crude oil prices fell $1.19 to $41.57 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.38 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 0.65 percent.
