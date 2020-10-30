Like millions of Americans, you may be doing a lot of your holiday shopping online this year.
I recommend you take precautions in hopes of protecting your credit card and identity from theft.
Only use credit cards that offer fraud protection insurance. And, if purchasing something on a site that you are not 100 percent sure about, use a pre-paid card that only has a small amount of funds that could be stolen.
Another option is to shop local.
We are fortunate to have many wonderful shops and restaurants to select from.
Gift cards are a great option. Your family and friends get to select for themselves, and you are supporting our communities.
Financial Planning is more than just investing your assets; it is also protecting them. Here are a few tips for protecting yourself.
Make sure your internet browser is up to date. This ensures that the data is protected using the latest encryption technology.
Do not save your credit card number on store website sites.
Always sign out of a website, don’t just close the web browser page.
Never use pubic Wi-Fi to make financial transactions.
Set up and use a Pay Pal account.
Never provide your personal information, such as your social security number, date of birth, bank account number or routing in an email or over the phone unless it’s someone you know who you are dealing with.
I always recommend if you receive a phone call or email from someone requesting this information to look up the phone number and call them back.
Keep records of all your online transactions, and check your statement to verify they are accurate.
Usually a legitimate seller will send you and email confirmation of your purchase, so be sure to check your email after the transaction.
Do not carry your social security card in your wallet. Keep it in a safe place until you need it. Today, you rarely need to show it.
Set up auto alerts for all credit card transactions.
I personally receive an alert for each transaction that exceeds $1.
The purpose of this is to notify me when my card was used and if I was not expecting a charge, I can now contact my credit card company immediately to report the fraudulent charge. Personally, I like hearing the “ding” of my phone when I make a transaction.
Don’t use ATMs or gas station pumps that appear to be altered.
Often times “skimmers” are placed on these machines, and the thief has your information in a swipe of your card.
Unfortunately, even in our communities, you could be a victim of these “skimmers.”
Now that we have established online shopping safety guidelines, it’s time to establish a holiday budget.
Just because money may be tight this year doesn’t mean you can’t have a fun holiday.
For many people, your income may have changed during the pandemic, but dipping into your savings for holiday fun should be avoided at all costs, especially since the economy is still in recovery mode.
Take a look at your entire monthly budget and find ways to save there.
Review your credit card statement for those recurring monthly charges, determine if you can cancel some to free up extra funds.
Consider doing a secret Santa gift exchange instead of buying gifts for everyone. Agree on a spending limit, select a name, and purchase one gift for that person.
Get creative and think about what your loved ones might like and make your own holiday gifts. Keep in mind that it’s more about the gesture than making a perfectly crafted gift.
Acknowledging that this is not going to be a “normal” Christmas and discussing with your family and friends about expectations are key.
This year I think we should all work towards having a low stress holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.