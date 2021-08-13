U.S. stocks closed little changed Thursday after posting record highs at the close Wednesday.
Inflation is back into focus with the Consumer Price Index coming in hot but not higher than expected, while jobless claims continue to fall. Coupled with strong employment growth, inflation signals the economy is still rebounding from pandemic-era lows, and the growth outlook remains strong.
Ten-year Treasury yields were little changed but have recently trended higher in a move likely indicating fixed-income investor fears about slowing economic growth have subsided.
The price of crude oil was down 28 cents to $68.97 a barrel, and the spot price of gold was up $1.80 to $1,755.10 an ounce.
