Amidst a positive session in Europe and Asia overnight, U.S. equities opened higher nd built on those gains during the day.
The S&P 500 snapped a three-week losing streak and closed above the 4,000 mark.
An unexpected moderation in Chinese inflation data to 2.5 percent in August from 2.7 percent previously, and an easing in European natural gas prices, helped lift investor sentiment.
Oil rose 3 percent, though it still declined for the week, helping support the peak-inflation narrative.
Consistent with the market’s positive tone, cyclical sectors and growth stocks outperformed, while defensive sectors lagged.
The 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 3.32 percent.
There was no major economic data Friday, with the focus remaining on central banks’ actions.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell Thursday, reiterated the Fed’s commitment to combating inflation.
While not new, the message from Fed officials over the past two weeks has led to a ramp up in expectations for a 0.75 percent hike at the September 20-21 FOMC meeting.
The market is now pricing in an 86 percent probability of the policy rate rising to a range of 3.00 percent-3.25 percent hen the Fed meets in two weeks.
Thursday the European Central Bank hiked rates by 0.75 percent, which is the largest move in its history, putting the policy rate at its highest point since 2011.
Also consistent with expectations, the Bank of Canada hiked rates by 0.75 percent as well, highlighting the risks that elevated inflation becomes entrenched and reiterating that rates will need to rise further.
The hawkish commentary from the Fed and other central banks have helped push the 10-year real yield to its highest since 2019, acting as a drag on the growth segments of the market that trade at higher valuations.
Yet, that recalibration in expectations now appears to be behind us for now.
The combination of weaker economic growth, rising interest rates and tighter financial conditions poses an ongoing headwind to the economy and financial markets.
However, there are some signs that the U.S. economy is making progress in achieving a soft landing.
Some of the labor imbalances appear to be slowly easing, and price pressures are moderating, helped by a three-month decline in gasoline prices.
To gauge whether the Fed can start hinting on a slowdown in its pace for rate hikes, all eyes will be on the August consumer price index released this week.
Consensus expects the headline CPI to decline 0.1 percent from the previous month, and for the annual rate to ease to 8.1 percent from 8.5 percent, largely driven by a decline in energy prices.
Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, is expected to increase at the same monthly pace as in July but move up to 6.1 percent from 5.9 percent on an annual basis, supported by higher shelter and rent prices.
The sharp rise in borrowing costs has already started to cool the housing market, but historically there is a lag until it shows up in prices and the CPI.
Analysts said they continue to think that inflation will moderate enough for the Fed to pause around the first quarter of next year, but not enough for the bank to start cutting rates.
This backdrop could mean that markets stay rangebound in the short term but eventually start recovering, as central banks start taking their foot off the brakes.
