Equities closed lower Thursday, with the Standard & Poor’s 500 dropping 0.6 percent as the stock rally took a breather after reaching new highs Wednesday.
Despite a batch of economic releases, markets were focused on the kickoff of the Federal Reserve’s annual conference, as investors anticipate a coming shift in Fed policy.
The real estate, health care and technology sectors led the way Thursday, reflecting a defensive tone.
Ten-year Treasury yields were slightly higher, trading above 1.35 percent for the first time in two weeks.
Initial jobless claims ticked slightly higher for the week, rising 4,000 to 353,000, which follows a meaningful revision lower (-28,000) for the prior week’s reading, bringing the four-week average down to 367,000.
For perspective, the measure was north of 800,000 to start the year, highlighting the significant improvement in the labor market in 2021.
All told, this latest read is an encouraging number, supporting analysts’ view that job growth – and thus consumer spending – will remain healthy through the balance of the year.
All eyes remain on the Fed this week, with the central bank’s annual symposium kicking off Thursday.
The market has been in wait-and-see mode in recent days ahead of Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech today, as investors are looking for details on the Fed’s plan for tapering its bond purchases.
Edward Jones analysts think solid job gains, along with elevated inflation, support the case for a reduction in stimulus sooner rather than later, with the expectation that next month’s Fed meeting will be the venue during which policymakers outline their timeline.
The reduction is expected to commence later this year, with asset purchases gradually winding down during 2022.
