Central Mountain Small Business Development Center

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce welcomes Central Mountain Small Business Development Center to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the historic Palace Hotel lobby. From left front are Sherry Turner, Tambra Stutes, Megan Juba, Miranda Grant, Jamie Billesbach, Jen Visitacion, Leanne Pressly and Gary Buchanan. Back: Michael Varnum, Art Gentile, Sam Johnson, Ken Leisher, Jason Gobin, Hank Martin, Dave Chelf, Harry Payton and Mark Moore.

 Courtesy photo

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Central Mountain Small Business Development Center to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the center’s new space in the lobby of the Palace Hotel building, 204 N. F St. in Salida.

Director Jamie Billesbach said she and her team of consultants want to help local small businesses start, grow, sustain and prosper.

They offer no-cost confidential consulting, free or low-cost training and access to capital.

Additionally, they organize two annual events, The Power of WE and the Outdoor Industry Summit.

The center provides consulting and training services to foster innovation and catalyze the economic potential of entrepreneurs in the region, which includes Chaffee, Lake and Park counties.

It also supports small businesses through additional partnerships with local economic development agencies, institutions of higher education and private corporations.

For more information visit centralsbdc.org, call 719-221-0374 or email info@centralsbdc.org.

