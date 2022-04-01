Markets closed sharply lower Thursday on the last day of the quarter, as a drop in energy prices failed to spur a broader market rally.
Defensive sectors like consumer staples and utilities outperformed on the day.
This comes as the Biden administration announced a plan to release a million barrels of oil per day from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
As a result, crude oil moved notably lower, with West Texas Intermediate down by more than 6 percent to $101 levels.
Meanwhile, Treasury bond yields have consolidated after moving sharply higher earlier in the month.
The U.S. 10-year yield is down to 2.32 percent, after approaching 2.5 percent last week.
The 10-year vs. 2-year yield curve, which has been closely followed, now stands at 0.03 percent, after inverting briefly earlier this month.
Historically, while the inversion of the yield curve has been a predictor of economic slowdown ahead, there has been a lag impact of upwards of 23 months before recession.
During this time, markets can continue to perform well.
Thursday morning, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures inflation reading, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation metric, was released for February.
Headline inflation was up by 6.4 percent year-over-year, in line with estimates and at the highest levels since 1982.
Core inflation came in at 5.4 percent, slightly below expectations of 5.5 percent, but also at the highest levels in nearly 40 years.
While inflation continues to run hot, indicators continue to come in at or slightly below expectations, which on the margin may signal that markets have started to price-in higher inflation appropriately.
Nonetheless, these inflation readings are largely backward looking, in this case for the month of February, and do not yet reflect the higher oil and commodity prices in March.
Analysts would thus expect to see headline inflation move higher in the next couple of months, before perhaps moderating.
More broadly, analysts said they would not expect to see more meaningful moderation of inflation until the back half of the year, when supply and demand dynamics may both show signs of easing.
Despite the uncertainty around inflation, the path of the Federal Reserve and the ongoing crisis in Russia/Ukraine, there are two areas of relative strength in the U.S. economy that analysts continue to monitor closely .
The first is the U.S. consumer, and the second is corporate earnings growth.
On the consumer, Thursday morning saw stronger than expected personal consumption for February, which came in at 2.7 percent month-over-month, versus expectations of 0.7 percent – a sign perhaps that consumption rose after the Omicron variant began to fade in the month.
However, Q1 earnings season is expected to begin in earnest in two weeks.
As analysts monitor earnings revisions for the year, they note expectations for 2022 earnings have moved higher in recent weeks, now at about 9 percent year-over-year growth for Standard & Poor’s 500 earnings (up from 7 percent at the start of the year).
Overall, these data points align with the view that while growth may moderate in 2022, the U.S. is not likely to face recessionary conditions this year, supported by a healthy consumer and solid corporate earnings.
