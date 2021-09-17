by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
After 22 years in Salida, Dr. Joel Schaler is handing over his practice at First Street Family Health to Dr. Amy Beauprez as he retires.
Schaler started his practice at the old hospital in a little office with Drs. William Mehos, Leo Leonardi and Mary Reeves.
He had begun practicing medicine in Parachute for two years after completing residency in Grand Junction.
A friend who graduated from residency about the same time was already in Salida with Dr. Arnett’s office.
“He just walked across the street to join Mehos and Leonardi’s practice, and I showed up just a little bit afterward and we were all sort of squeezed in there,” he said.
Schaler said he was supposed to take over for Mehos and was working on that when Leonardi was killed in a 2001 plane crash. “All of a sudden I assumed Leonardi’s whole practice,” he said.
Schaler said the biggest change he’s seen since he began practicing medicine in Salida is the increase in the number of specialists.
“We probably did more orthopedics stuff when I first arrived and other procedures because the general surgeons kind of came through and orthopedics was hit or miss. Maybe one week out of the month or something they did surgery.
“We didn’t have dermatology and a lot of other things that we have here now.
“There was a cardiologist who had been coming from Colorado Springs and some more specialists,” he said.
He said the new hospital has been a big deal. He laughed about having to put buckets in the ICU at the old hospital, now the Touber Building, to catch some of the raindrops from the leaky roof. “It definitely had its charm,” he said.
Schaler said he’s not going to miss having a busy schedule, although he didn’t mind it when he first started,
He said the hospital always keeps you on your toes with patients’ problems and the challenges that go along with just delivering good care and taking care of patients.
“There’s sometimes never a dull moment. It can be challenging, up at all hours of the night – fortunately that didn’t happen too often. You know delivering babies, you can’t tell them when to come,” he said.
“Now I’m feeling like I need more space. I won’t miss that. That’s part of the reason I’m retiring, just to have more time for friends and family.
Schaler, a widower, has two children, a 24-year-old and a 20-year-old, and is looking forward to spending time with them. One lives in Montana and the other just moved to Denver to start a new job.
Schaler said he loves being with his patients, so he will miss his relationship with them and knowing everybody’s medical history in his memory.
“You know everyone’s so friendly, so they are patients but they are friends too,” he said.
Over the years Schaler has had the opportunity to watch the community grow and be part of that growth.
“It’s been a great run, 22 years delivering babies. It’s probably somewhere in the order of about 600 babies since I’ve been here,” he said. He’s enjoyed watching them grow up.
“The nature of family medicine is such that we get to know families and generations of families. I’ll still have that of course, because I’m not leaving Salida; it’s going to be my home base. I’m building a house so I get to stick around for a little while,” he said.
Schaler said he didn’t intend to give up work completely. After he takes a little break for a couple of months, he would like to do contract work called locum tenens, which means working as a doctor on a temporary basis – for a week here and there, or a month or the year.
Doing contract work will allow him to practice and provide more time for family and friends. In addition to visiting cousins in the Northwest and East, he said he’s also considered taking contract jobs in Alaska and maybe even New Zealand.
Schaler said he’s excited for Beauprez to be coming into the practice.
“I think she’s a perfect fit for this practice and she’ll do really well. Amy came through as a medical student and she got the Salida bug now many years ago.
“We were kind of planting the seed even back then … well, you really should think about it, you know it’s probably going to come about the time I’m going to retire …,” Schaler said.
Beauprez is originally from Littleton. She went to Bear Creek High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University.
She then went to University of Colorado’s Anschutz Campus for medical school. She said going to CU was kind of hard, being a “Ram.”
In her studies she was on a rural track, which is how she was able do a rotation in Salida.
Her history with Salida goes back to childhood.
“I was always coming to the Arkansas River Valley area growing up, with my parents. I loved it down here. I’d go rafting and things, so I just always felt like Salida was my true north,” Beauprez said.
She said the very first week of medical school after receiving her white coat in a ceremony, she came to Salida, with her now-husband, the weekend before she really started classes.
Beauprez said, “We were in this little restaurant that’s not there anymore. It was a Thai restaurant that used to be downtown, and we were getting Thai food. I overheard this conversation between these two women talking about working at the hospital and I’m like, ‘Oh, my god, they’re doctors.’”
She decided to say hi and apologized for eavesdropping, but she heard them talking about medical things and asked if they were doctors. She told them she had just started medical school and her journey was to work in Salida someday.
They congratulated her and answered her questions.
Three years later, when Beauprez was doing her rotation in Salida as a medical student, her husband came to visit and met Dr. Meggan Grant-Nierman. He recognized her as one of the doctors Beauprez had talked to that day eight years ago.
Later, “she was the one that gave me the phone call telling me I got the job,” Beauprez said.
Beauprez said she’s really been drawn to this area and the community her whole life, and being in Salida as a student and getting to know the people in the clinic, the patients and the community deepens that for her.
“I’m most excited to actually be part of the community now and to live here and to have this be where I get to practice medicine and help people, which is why I became a doctor in the first place,” she said.
Schaler said when Beauprez was on her rotation in Salida she took part in “one of the things we have to do to get somebody inducted into this environment” by claiming her first fourteener. She has claimed a few more since then.
Beauprez officially took over Schaler’s patients Sept. 1, but there will be some overlap as Schaler covers for Dr. Matt Burkley, who is on vacation until Sept. 17. Beauprez will be able to use that time to familiarize herself with her new patients and get some background from Schaler.
Schaler said all of his patients at First Street Family Health will be automatically assigned to Beauprez so they don’t have to do anything unless they choose to change doctors.
In addition to her work as a family practitioner Beauprez will be practicing obstetrics. While she has a ways to go to catch up with Schaler, she said she’s already delivered about 150 babies between her residency and medical school.
