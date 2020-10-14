U.S. equities closed lower Tuesday, with most sectors in negative territory.
In economic news, the consumer price index was up 0.2 percent.
In corporate news, Eli Lilly paused its coronavirus antibody trial over potential safety concerns.
Treasury yields fell as prices rose.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 158 points, or 0.5 percent to 28,680.
Gold fell $32.10 to $1,896.80.
Crude oil rose $.78 to $40.21 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield is trading lower at 1.51 percent while the 10-year Treasury yield is trading lower at .72 percent.
