Stocks closed out a hair higher Thursday after Wednesday’s sell-off, as the market tries to resume its rally.
Wednesday’s market action was driven by retail sales data, and investors are looking for further insight into consumer spending from Thursday’s earnings results from retail giants like Kohl’s and Costco.
The path of least resistance seems higher at this point, as investors believe we’ve already seen a peak in inflation.
Bond yields were lower after the release of the Federal Reserve’s minutes, trading around 2.9 percent on the U.S. 10-year.
Oil prices moved higher on stronger demand forecasts, lessening recession fears somewhat.
On the international front, European shares were higher while Asian markets were lower.
Edward Jones analysts said the Federal Reserve is unlikely to pivot from its move toward more restrictive policy amid rising prices and a tight labor market.
Although analysts believe inflation has already peaked, it still remains at historically high levels and well above the Fed’s 2 percent target.
The Fed minutes released Wednesday show the Fed is still looking for substantial progress on the inflation front.
Recent retail commentary from Kohl’s, Walmart and Target show consumers are pulling back on discretionary spending and focusing on staples like food and household supplies.
Softening consumer spending should help relieve some price pressure on goods, along with falling gas prices.
The supply chain still has a long way to go, though, before shipping costs and material availability return to prepandemic levels.
Consumers have also continued to shift away from goods spending and toward services spending, where a tight labor market has meant wage increases and higher prices.
Some interesting economic data out Thursday morning pointed to a resilient labor market, even as planned layoffs have seen an increase.
Filings for initial unemployment came in at 250,000, slightly lower then the expected 260,000 analysts were forecasting.
A strong labor market likely gives the Fed the cover it needs to keep hiking rates aggressively, analysts said.
The Philly Fed Index, a gauge of regional manufacturing activity, rebounded in August and moved into positive territory, indicating that manufacturers are expanding production capacity, a good sign for economic growth.
The Philly Index also showed that prices for raw goods and materials fell in August, while still up significantly year-over-year, bolstering the argument that inflation has peaked and supply-chain woes are improving.
Taken together, the two data points suggest underlying economic activity is still strong despite higher Federal Reserve interest rates and still-high inflation.
The latest equity-market rally and move higher Thursday suggest investor sentiment is improving and inflation fears are easing.
