Stocks closed out a hair higher Thursday after Wednesday’s sell-off, as the market tries to resume its rally.

Wednesday’s market action was driven by retail sales data, and investors are looking for further insight into consumer spending from Thursday’s earnings results from retail giants like Kohl’s and Costco.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.