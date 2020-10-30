U.S. equities ended the day up as COVID-19 headlines continue to garner attention.
The health care sector lagged the broader market while communication services led.
Initial jobless claims came down 36,000 from the prior week to 751,000. Also, third-quarter GDP expanded at a 33.1 percent annualized rate, the largest quarterly gain on record.
The major technology stocks, Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google, will all report earnings after the close.
U.S. Treasury prices dipped as yields rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with more than 1 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $9.00 to $1,870.20, and crude oil prices fell $.99 to $36.40 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield trading higher at 1.61 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield is up at 0.83 percent.
