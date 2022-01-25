Equities capped off a volatile session Monday by finishing higher after the major averages were down more than 3 percent intraday, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling roughly 1,000 points midway through the day.
Technology stocks mounted a notable rebound after being under significant pressure in recent days, as rising interest rates have taken the shine off high-valuation investments.
This is perhaps most evident in the speculative areas of the market, with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin posting sharp declines.
Geopolitical risks stemming from tensions between Russia and Ukraine added to the volatility in stock prices.
Safe-haven assets outperformed, with gold prices higher and Treasury bonds holding steady, as 10-year rates are back to the mid-1.7s after reaching 1.9 percent last week.
The focus remains squarely on the Federal Reserve this week, with the central bank’s January meeting expected to yield fresh perspective on plans for a coming rate hike.
The Fed may signal that the first hike is likely to come in March, which is largely baked into market expectations, as is a path for four rate increases this year.
Of particular interest will be any commentary from the Fed on plans to shrink its balance sheet.
Expect bond purchases to end fairly soon, but the Fed could explore an outright reduction in assets as an additional tool for fighting inflation.
Doing so could take some pressure off a perceived need to hike rates more aggressively in 2022.
Investor sentiment has clearly shifted to cautious territory, with the Standard & Poor’s 500 breaching correction territory Monday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq down more than 11 percent so far this year.
Volatility probably won’t disappear as quickly as it emerged as markets continue to adjust to a new interest-rate regime, but fundamental conditions remain broadly encouraging.
COVID-19 cases appear to be on the decline, with reports that national cases of Omicron may have already peaked.
This should help employment conditions, as the Wall Street Journal reported that nearly 8.8 million workers were out sick or caring for someone who was sick in early January.
Expect to see more earnings results this week, which will shed additional light on what is still a broadly positive profit story.
Above-trend gross domestic product growth and upper-single-digit earnings growth in 2022 may form a foundation that, despite the recent sharp pullback, will support the ongoing bull market.
