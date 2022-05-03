Donna Prescott has returned to Salida and reopened her store under a different name. Previously known as Young Colors, Cowboys & Daisies is open for business at 114 E. First St.
Prescott has been designing clothes and fabrics for 24 years. She previously owned stores across the state, but when the pandemic started she was forced to close them and moved back home to Salida, where her business started a decade ago. She said, “It’s definitely been a pandemic pivot for us.”
During the pandemic, Prescott built a website and collaborated with The Birthday Party Project, a nonprofit focused on helping homeless children. She donated 5,000 children’s outfits to the project.
After moving back to Salida, she first started a pop-up shop at Rocky Mountain Guitar Co. After that went well, she opened her new store last summer.
Cowboys & Daisies focuses on offering clothing that is unique and driven. “I think that’s what people appreciate about the store,” said Prescott. “You won’t find it anywhere else.”
Her store offers clothing from her own brands such as Young Colors and Lil’ Dudes & Daisies along with other primarily Western wear from brands such as Rockmount. She specializes in designing children’s clothing and uses fabrics from across the world.
A hallmark of Prescott’s style is the way she merchandises clothing. Rather than displaying pieces individually, she combines them to exhibit what an outfit might look like.
From a shirt made famous by Elvis Presley to signs made by Salida artists such as William Boddy, every item in the store tells a story. “This is my life; I look at this store and it’s our history,” Prescott said. “Salida’s always had a special place for us.”
