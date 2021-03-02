Equities finished broadly higher Monday, with the S&P 500 logging its biggest advance in nine months.
After last week’s decline driven by concerns over rising interest rates, markets found support from positive economic data and a slight pullback from a 52-week high in 10-year yields.
Technology and high-growth stocks led to start the week, with strong gains in European and Asian equities and outperformance in small-cap stocks.
Encouraging global economic data helped lift sentiment Monday, with manufacturing PMI readings in Europe and China showing that activity improved in February, largely exceeding consensus estimates.
Readings in major economies like Germany, the United Kingdom and Japan all showed activity has rebounded to expansionary levels, with Japan rising to the best levels since 2018.
Manufacturing levels in China cooled a bit from January but remain above the level consistent with expansion.
Stimulus and vaccines continue to underpin the broader direction of the markets.
The House passed the $1.9 trillion relief package over the weekend, but it still has to make its way through the Senate, and the proposed hike in the minimum wage has been a key sticking point.
