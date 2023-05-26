Public Health selects Home Share coordinator

Chaffee County Public Health announced Janice Brunner has been selected to be the Home Share coordinator.
Brunner is a graduate of University of Northern Colorado with a degree in gerontology.
She brings more than 20 years of experience working with older adults, from leading meaningful recreation activities as an activities director in a nursing home, a volunteer ombudsman, a senior services coordinator for the Area Agency on Aging and a long-term care case manager for Medicaid, a press release stated.
She has also assisted family and friends with memory issues and brings personal experience being a caregiver and recently trained as an Alzheimer’s Association community educator.
Brunner is knowledgeable of Chaffee County’s resources and passionate about assisting and empowering older adults to live their best life.
Brunner said in the release that she hopes to continue to expand the Home Share Program, matching providers with available homes with those seekers looking for a meaningful housing opportunity that includes reduced rent.
“I have won the lottery with my new role at Public Health as the Home Share coordinator and am very excited to be able to assist in connecting those who want to live and work in beautiful Chaffee County with those who are already established here,” Brunner said.
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people lost social connection, especially Chaffee County’s older adults.
Public Health’s hope is to increase social connection while enabling older adults to thrive in their own homes.
Public Health and Age Strong Chaffee provide opportunities throughout the month to exercise and stay socially and mentally active.
