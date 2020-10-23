Chamber Corner – Shavano Pharmacy

The Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Shavano Pharmacy to its membership with a remote ribbon cutting recently.
The pharmacy, located at 415 U.S. 24 inside the Buena Vista Lagrees store, offers free delivery to both Salida and Buena Vista in addition to free mailing to other areas.
Owner and pharmacist Rebecca Seaman has 37 years experience in the industry. She opened the Shavano Pharmacy because she wanted to return to the personal care business.
The independently-owned pharmacy also offers immunizations at its location and also at homes in Salida and Buena Vista.
It is open from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
People can call 719-398-6550 for more details, or visit shavanorx.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.