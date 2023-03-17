Markets turn higher as large banks are in talks to support First Republic regiona

Markets closed higher Thursday on reports that a group of large financial institutions, including J.P. Morgan, Citibank and Bank of America, would support regional bank First Republic with about $30 billion in aid.
Prior to the news, First Republic stock was down nearly 30 percent on the day.
Notably, First Republic carries the third highest rate of uninsured deposits among U.S. banks, behind Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, both of which have been shut down.
The bank’s debt had also been downgraded by both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch ratings agencies.
The headline of a potential aid package comes after the news that Swiss National Bank has agreed to support Swiss bank Credit Suisse with a $54 billion loan, deeming it a “systemically important bank.”
Credit Suisse shares had also rebounded close to 20 percent on the news.
Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields continued to rebound as well, with the two-year yield up around 0.17 to 4.15 percent, still well below the 5 percent level seen earlier this month.
According to Edward Jones market analysts, markets have been gravitating toward traditionally defensive assets, both in bonds and equities, during this period of uncertainty, a trend that may persist until a clearer path for economic recovery emerges.
All eyes may shift to next week to Federal Reserve’s Wednesday meeting, where the Fed is expected to announce its interest rate decision and a new set of economic projections.
Notably, over the past few weeks, as volatility among the financial sector has risen, expectations for Fed rate hikes have come down.
While markets continue to expect 0.25 percent rate hikes at the March and May meetings (for now), bringing the fed funds rate to around 5 percent, the expectation is now for the Fed to pivot to rate cuts soon after.
This peak rate is sharply lower than the expectation earlier this month that the Fed would take rates as high as 5.75 percent.
In addition, markets are now expecting the Federal Reserve to cut rates as early as the June meeting.
Analysts said they continue to believe the Fed will raise rates by 0.25 percent next week, despite some of the new uncertainties around U.S. regional banks, but may pause rate hikes after this to assess the direction of both inflation and economic growth.
The European Central Bank raised rates by 0.5 percent Thursday and noted they would remain data-dependent when determining the path of rate hikes going forward.
Expect similar messaging from the Federal Reserve at next week’s meeting.
