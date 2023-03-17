Markets turn higher as large banks are in talks to support First Republic regiona

Markets closed higher Thursday on reports that a group of large financial institutions, including J.P. Morgan, Citibank and Bank of America, would support regional bank First Republic with about $30 billion in aid.

Prior to the news, First Republic stock was down nearly 30 percent on the day. 

