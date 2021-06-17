Equity markets finished mixed Thursday, with a sizable shift in leadership away from cyclical sectors and value and toward growth investments and technology stocks.
Inflation fears subsided, and some concerns about the pace of economic growth emerged after the Federal Reserve’s indication Wednesday of a faster than expected pace of tightening.
European markets were slightly lower for the first time in 10 days, while Asian markets were mixed.
The technology and health care sectors led the market, while financials and energy lagged.
Long-term government bond yields reversed part of Wednesday’s move higher, while the U.S. dollar gained further ground against most currencies, pressuring the commodity complex. Copper, gold and silver were all down more than 4 percent.
The price of crude oil was down $1.11 at $71.04 a barrel, and the spot price of gold was down $87 to $1,774.20.
The main economic release Thursday was initial jobless claims, which recorded a small uptick instead of a continued decline as was expected.
Applications for state unemployment benefits rose for the first time in six weeks to 412,000 but are still half of what they were at the beginning of the year.
Despite the miss, analysts think jobless claims will resume their downward trend as employment in the services sector picks up.
Some pandemic-related factors that have kept people out of the labor force, such as child care, ongoing fears of the virus and enhanced unemployment benefits, will likely wane in the coming months, allowing job gains to accelerate and unemployment to fall.
A less dovish Fed has been the catalyst for this week’s pickup in volatility, as the rise in the U.S. dollar pressured commodity prices, along with valuations for cyclical stocks.
Fed officials signaled Wednesday that they anticipate two rate increases by the end of 2023, sooner than they had previously indicated. Analysts think the Fed’s slight shift in the timeline reflects the progress the economy has made on the back of a successful vaccination campaign and unprecedented government support, as well as a slightly faster than expected pickup in inflation.
A lot of labor market slack remains, which is why the Fed is only now starting to talk about tapering (reducing its bond purchases).
Actual tapering is likely still months away, which would be the first step toward normalizing policy before hiking interest rates.
A recalibration in rate and central-bank-policy expectations could continue to trigger some volatility in the second half of the year.
However, the backdrop remains positive for stocks, in our view, as the reopening is still ahead of us (especially outside the U.S.), the outlook for consumer spending is strong, and further employment gains are expected.
The daily stock report is provided by the Salida office of Edward Jones.
