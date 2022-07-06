Equities log a mixed start to the short week.
U.S. stocks were mixed Tuesday, with the Dow losing 130 points, while the S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq posted a 1.8 percent gain to start the holiday-shortened week.
There were no major headlines driving the move.
Instead, the undercurrent of inflation and its resulting worries over a potential recession continue to have a firm grip on the wheel.
This isn’t precluding periodic rallies, as equities have shown spurts of optimism recently, but we don’t expect stocks to mount a more persistent recovery until we see evidence of sustained moderation in inflation.
Stocks did see a boost midday, which Ed Jones analysts said can be attributed to the sharp sell-off in commodity prices, namely an 8 percent drop in oil prices that brought crude below $100 per barrel for the first time in two months.
Interest rates also declined, with the 10-year Treasury yield falling near 2.8 percent after hitting 3.5 percent in mid-June.
The communication services and technology sectors were among the leaders today, with growth investments outperforming, thanks to lower interest rates.
With second-quarter earnings announcements on the way, analysts expect sector performance to take direction from what’s likely to be a sharp focus on profit-margin trends amid rising input and labor expenses.
A range of data out today offered a dash of optimism for the global outlook.
Chinese services activity rose at the fastest pace in a year, reversing a three-month slide, while Japenese services PMI grew at the fastest rate in more than eight years.
IN addition eurozone services activity for June was revised slightly higher.
News reports are also indicating that the Biden administration is considering rolling back some of the existing tariffs on Chinese imports, as the White House looks for ways to alleviate rising consumer prices.
This comes as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with the Chinese vice premier to discuss the situation with global supply chains.
Analysts said they doubt tariff relief would dramatically reduce inflation pressures this year: however, the recent pullback in certain commodity prices, alongside data signaling some supply bottlenecks are slowly improving, supports our outlook for moderating inflation as we progress through the year.
In focus this week will be the release of the U.S. Fed meeting minutes on Wednesday, followed by the June employment report on Friday.
The Fed’s upcoming rate moves have been telegraphed, but the minutes will offer some additional color on how central bankers are interpreting recent economic conditions, along with discussions around the outlook for ongoing outsized rate hikes.
Analysts said they suspect the Fed will prefer to act more aggressively in the coming months in hopes of throttling back later in the year to assess the health of the economy.
Analysts do not think a recession is guaranteed, but policy tightening is clearly taking the wind out of the economy’s sails.
To that end, the strongest tailwind has been the very healthy labor market, on which we’ll get a fresh read to close out the week.
Consensus expectations are for more than 250,000 U.S. jobs added in June, slower than the recent pace but still supportive for household spending.
Unemployment remains near a 50-year low, though an inflation-induced slowdown is likely to prompt more muted hiring and even some layoff announcements as we advance.
Overall, we think consumer and corporate finances are still reasonable solid shape, but recession worries will spur ongoing market volatility through the summer.
