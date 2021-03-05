The Chaffee’s Got Heart Committee is proud of local businesses, organizations and individuals that have gone above and beyond during the pandemic.
It recently recognized Julia Makowski, Youth Services Coordinator for the Buena Vista Public Library.
In the words of the library’s director, Cecilia LaFrance, “Julia is a local hero in the time of the pandemic, supporting the mission of the library to inspire discovery and growth in the community’s youth.”
Makowski talked about how she took on the challenge of reconnecting families to the library in a safe and meaningful way during the pandemic.
“I joined the library in July 2020 and the director tasked me with getting our programming up and running within the regulations our county had in place,” Makowski said.
“So, in September, I launched our robust ‘take and make’ program, which provides weekly activities connected through a monthly theme.
“All materials are provided and activities go beyond reading to included science experiments, math skills, and arts and crafts.
“We also offer ways to encourage continued exploration and curiosity in kids beyond just the activities provided.
“We wanted to support parents by promoting early learning and literacy and also wanted to give families an opportunity to still be connected with the library even from a distance.
“It was extremely successful and we got great feedback from parents.
“We were surprised to find out that we were giving them time together in a shared experience, or at least they were using it that way.
“We hadn’t anticipated that, but it makes sense since connections are what people are missing right now.”
Makowski, however, said her efforts weren’t above and beyond, but just part of the job.
“I don’t think it’s above and beyond,” she said. “I think it’s what we are supposed to do. It’s the purpose of our library and though we needed to pivot and change how we approached our mission, we still wanted to meet community needs.”
She said she saw other examples of Chaffee’s Got Heart in parents.
“I’ve seen this by watching our parents handle this situation,” Makowski said. “They miss us and want to be here more, but they have been very understanding and patient.
“In trying to make those connections with friends, family and the community in different ways, they have all been very respectful with each other because they know this isn’t just about them.”
Her biggest takeaway from 2020, meanwhile, was: “That I am incredibly fortunate and lucky to live here and be part of this small community that is so supportive. I can’t imagine what this past year would have been like in a larger city.”
