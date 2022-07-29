Littlehorn Engineering

John Littlehorn of Littlehorn Engineering prepares to cut the red ribbon to celebrate his company’s membership to Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce. The company recently expanded from Fairplay by opening a Salida office. From left front are Heather Adams, Dave Chelf, Bryan Wisdom, John Littlehorn, Mindy Littlehorn, Karin Naccarato and Gary Buchanan. Back: Maureen Schultz, Sam Johnson and Harry Peyton.

 Courtesy photo

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Littlehorn Engineering to its membership with a ribbon cutting.

The company, owned by John Littlehorn, recently expanded from its Fairplay office by opening an office in Salida.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.