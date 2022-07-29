Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Littlehorn Engineering to its membership with a ribbon cutting.
The company, owned by John Littlehorn, recently expanded from its Fairplay office by opening an office in Salida.
Littlehorn Engineering offers complete building and site design services, including professional engineering consultation, wetland consulting, on-site wastewater engineering (septic design), geotechnical engineering, surveying, drafting and architectural drafting.
