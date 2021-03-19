Stocks traded lower today amid surging bond yields, with growth stocks continuing to be under pressure.
Yesterday marked the fastest ever consecutive 1,000-point milestone for the Dow Jones after passing 33,000, reaching 32,000 only 5-days earlier.
Financials, industrials and utilities led today with technology stocks sharply lower.
The U.S. 10-year treasury rate climbed more than 0.1 percent to over 1.7 percent, the highest since January of 2020.
The reflation rotation continues after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reflected a dovish tone yesterday, expecting the Fed to keep its accommodative stance.
Oil and gold are also trading lower today.
In economic news, jobless claims saw an unexpected rise this week with claims for first time unemployment at 770,000 than the expected 700,000. The rise illustrates that recovery still has a way to go.
However, there is light at the end of the tunnel as news released show increasing travel and entertainment demand.
With the entertainment and travel sectors being hit hardest from the COVID-19 pandemic, growing demand will likely lead to jobs growth as the vaccination rollout continues. Stimulus checks will also help turbocharge consumer spending, driving growth for the economy and creating jobs.
Analysis shows that rising bond yields are typically associated with periods of accelerating growth and positive equity returns.
Expect volatility in the market to continue as inflation, monetary policy and job growth evolves over the course of the year.
