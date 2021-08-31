Stocks ended lower today, with the Dow Jones relatively outperforming. No major headlines drove the markets, as focus remains on the evolution of the delta variant and vaccine rollout.
European stocks were lower as data released showed a surprise spike in inflation levels, while Asian markets were higher despite data that shows China’s factory growth is slowing.
Oil traded near $68 per barrel as investors await the OPEC+ decision to increase supply.
Home prices continue to soar, according to Case-Shiller data released today for the month of June, the largest gain in the history of the index, and puts housing prices 4.1 percent higher than the 2006 peak.
However, home sales have begun to slow, homebuilder sentiment has soured, and surveys indicate buyers are delaying or nixing plans to buy a house due to market conditions.
Even with strong demand, we think some buyers are being priced out of the market, and price growth is set to slow as sales reverse to their pre-pandemic trend.
Prices tend to lag sales by six months, so it’s unlikely prices will continue at this rapid clip for the rest of the year.
Economic data has been light today while investor focus remains on the pace of recovery, and more specifically, the pace of job growth.
Key jobs data is being releases on Friday ahead of the Labor Day weekend, which will give investors and the Federal Reserve a gauge on what the effect (if any) the delta variant is having on hiring.
Higher-than-expected inflation usually leads to more restrictive monetary policy, but Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has said current inflationary pressures are transitory, and instead is focused on a recovery in the labor market from which to take cues for winding down expansive measures.
A piece of notable news: The war in Afghanistan has officially ended after the military was ordered by President Joe Biden to evacuate.
