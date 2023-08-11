After 41 years in the car sales business together, Sam Johnson and John Dodgen are retiring and closing down their 21-year-old business, Salida Auto Sales.
Sam said their last day will be Aug. 31.
“We’ve had a lot of people tell us, ‘No, you can’t! You can’t!’ But you know, I’m 67, John is 69. It’s time to try and spend a little time for ourselves. We’ll try to keep busy, because we won’t be working 6 days a week, 10 hours a day.”
While their work weeks were long, Sam commented on how he was able to work in his home town and didn’t have to travel, which he has enjoyed. However, he joked that it would take him 6 weeks to finish a weekend project.
The pair said they stopped buying inventory back in June. “We didn’t just wake up and decide to do this,” Sam said, “We’ve been working toward this goal for a while.” Then John jumped in — “We just didn’t tell anyone!” And then they chuckled.
The friends first met in 1982 while working for the Granzella’s dealership, Salida Motors. John said he went looking for a job for his wife after moving here from Saguache in 1977. They ended up giving them both a job, even though John had no experience as a salesman, Salida Motors knew his San Luis Valley upbringing would help them expand their market, and it did. John said it took him about 6 months to get the hang of selling cars.
Sam said, “Danny at Salida Motors was a real old time, straight-forward salesman” who believed in keeping profit margins low and building a repeat customer base.
“Danny did 20 years, sold the business, and we moved up the street and started Salida Auto Sales,” Sam said. “We kept the same philosophy, and the employees and customers came with us. It’s been a good run.”
As a testament to their management, most of their current employees have been with them for more than a decade. John said he will miss their employees the most.
Amy Criswell, office manager, has worked there for 17 years.
“They pretty much treated me like family — and they let me put my family first. Anytime I needed time with my son or family, they would tell me, ‘Go, go, go’ without question. It’s definitely hard to leave, hard to leave them.”
Sam said he enjoyed giving back to the community and being involved in civic clubs like Elks Club and as a Vaqueros and John was a past president of Search and Rescue. They also bought animals at the 4-H livestock sales every year, both in Chaffee County and the San Luis Valley. They donated to the Salida High School sports and theater programs too.
Criswell said, “They donated to almost everybody that would come in here and ask.”
Sam said he has made lifelong friends through selling cars.
Criswell said her favorite part about the job was “getting to see all the customers that actually were here because of John and Sam. It was so cool that they built up such a customer base. People came here because of them, not the vehicles — but because of who they are and how they treated everybody.”
He said some customers have bought 8-10 cars from them. They both wanted to thank their loyal customers for their dedication and continued business throughout the years.
When asked what they would say to someone wanting to get into the auto sales business, John said, “Run.” Then they both laughed and John added, “It’s a whole different business now since COVID.”
Sam said that the supply chains shut down which made getting inventory “really tough.”
John said, “In 40 years, I had never seen anything like what (the industry) did after COVID. We had seen ups and downs with recessions — but this was tough.”
Sam added, “The supply lines never came back.”
The lot has some inventory left and some consignment vehicles, but the plan is to sell everything before Aug. 31. Then the pair will sell the building.
The two said they didn’t have much planned, which is intentional. Sam said he’d like to go back to Hawaii, John said he’d like to get a part time job. Both said they are looking forward to doing their hobbies more, like golf and motor sports.
On their 41 year friendship John said, “It means a lot because we can trust each other. And that's the main thing, trusting each other. We have had arguments but we always resolved them within a few minutes. We won’t lose touch. It’ll be a good break for both of us — we’re tired of looking at each other,” and then he laughed.
Salida Auto Sales is located at 7420 U.S. Hwy 50 and is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Aug. 31. For more information call 719-539-9215.
