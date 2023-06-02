Edward Jones financial advisor Brad O’Neal of Salida attended the firm’s Managing Partner’s Conference May 11-12 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The conference recognizes the contributions and achievements of the top 400 of the firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors, according to a press release.
