U.S. stocks floated narrowly around the flat line on Tuesday, finishing in mixed fashion with the S&P 500 falling by a scant 0.1 percent while the Dow gained 96 points (0.3 percent).
With little conviction behind the moves, the tone on the day was slightly defensive as the utility and consumer staples sectors led while technology stocks trailed.
Bonds were little changed with 10-year Treasury yields holding under the 1.50 percent level.
It was a quiet day in the headlines with much of the attention remaining on Omicron as investors evaluate the potential impact on the economy heading into 2022.
Trading volumes are traditionally light in the final week of the year which can add to daily swings, but overall, expect a rather quiet few days ahead with equities holding on to strong gains for the year.
On the economic data front, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index released on Tuesday showed that U.S. housing prices rose more than 18 percent in October, ticking down just slightly from September’s 19 percent increase.
This reading reflects the period before Omicron became prevalent, so don’t be surprised if virus-related impacts as well as seasonal factors drive more moderate home price gains in the coming months.
However, housing construction and investment could remain a source of strength for the economy, helped by a healthy labor market and still-low interest rates.
The S&P 500 reached an all-time high intraday today but failed to hold on to the gain, which would have marked the 70th record-high close for stock market this year.
The so-called “Santa Claus rally” to finish the year has been aided by solid economic and corporate earnings data as well as news that has soothed some fears over the potential effects of Omicron on economic activity.
The Center for Disease Control announced that it has shortened its recommended isolation period from ten days to five days for asymptomatic people that test positive for COVID.
This, along with global data that indicate that the Omicron strain appears to be less severe than feared, has boosted hopes that onerous restrictions won’t be put back in place.
This has helped performance of more cyclical investments, with leadership rotating as we head into year end.
The stage may be set for the bull market to continue next year, but with more modest gains and additional volatility compared to 2021.
