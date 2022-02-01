U.S. equity markets rallied for the second day in a row Monday, with the Nasdaq surging 3.3 percent.
Growth stocks that bore the brunt of the sell-off in prior weeks rebounded the most.
Consumer discretionary and tech sectors led the gains, while consumer staples and energy lagged.
International markets were also mostly higher despite China PMIs moderating in January, suggesting policymakers will need to continue supporting the economy.
West Texas Intermediate oil settled near $88 per barrel, a near seven-year high, helped by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine uncertainty.
Treasury yields rose slightly, while the yield curve has flattened as bond markets adjust for upcoming rate hikes.
Markets are rallying ahead of a busy earnings and macroeconomic week.
Economic data include the ISM PMI (Purchasing Managers’ Index) and the January jobs report, with investors looking for signs of resilience in activity and easing labor shortages.
On the earnings front, Amazon, Facebook, Google, ExxonMobil and Ford are a handful of companies among many that are reporting results this week.
With about one-third of the Standard & Poor’s 500 companies having reported earnings, 77 percent of the reports have exceeded consensus estimates, which is below the 84 percent four-quarter average but in line with the five-year average.
More importantly, S&P 500 earnings are expected to grow 25 percent in the fourth quarter, with profitability holding up well despite higher material costs and rising wages.
Edward Jones analysts expect earnings to be the primary driver of market returns in the next couple of years, as valuations are likely to continue to get pressured by removal of Federal Reserve accommodation.
Even after Monday’s rally, major indexes logged their worst month since the onset of the pandemic and the worst January since 2009.
Before the last two-day rebound, the S&P 500 fell into the correction territory, as the prospects of tightening monetary policy triggered an adjustment to valuations.
The bond market is now looking for a March liftoff and five rate hikes this year, as well as a reduction in the Fed’s $8.5 trillion bond holdings.
While uncertainty around the path of inflation and the path of policy rates is high at the moment, analysts think there is some room for the Fed to hike less aggressively than expected if price pressures moderate in the second half of the year.
The start of Fed tightening typically results in more moderate equity returns and elevated volatility but has not historically marked the end of bull markets.
Analysts expect the same this time around, as the fundamental backdrop remains positive and the upcoming shift in Fed policy will not choke off economic growth this year.
