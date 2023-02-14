Equity markets were sharply higher Monday, as investors await the January U.S. consumer price index inflation report today, which is expected to show a moderation in both headline and core inflation on an annual basis.
Short-term government bond yields also were higher, as the two-year Treasury yield climbed by 0.03 percent to about 4.55 percent, a high for the year thus far.
Yields have been climbing as market expectations for Federal Reserve rate hikes have risen to two additional 0.25 percent increases this year, above earlier expectations that the Fed may pause after one additional rate hike.
The technology-heavy Nasdaq outperformed on Monday, led by sectors like consumer discretionary and information technology.
Oil prices also ended the day modestly lower, with West Texas Intermediate crude oil back below $80.
The U.S. CPI inflation report for January will be released this morning.
Expectations are for headline CPI to ease from 6.5 percent to 6.2 percent annually, while core inflation is also expected to moderate from 5.7 percent to 5.5 percent.
Headline CPI in the U.S. has come down for six straight months already, after peaking in June 2022.
The last three readings have been in line or below market forecasts, so a negative surprise on inflation this week could be met with outsized market volatility.
More broadly, the move lower in inflationary pressures in recent weeks has been a catalyst for better equity and bond market performance.
According to Edward Jones analysts, core inflation should head toward 3 percent this year, but may not move in a straight line lower or consistently beat market expectations.
Nonetheless, over time better inflation trends will allow the Federal Reserve and global central banks to eventually pause their interest rate hiking cycles.
U.S. retail sales data for January will be released on Wednesday morning.
Expectations are for retail sales to improve to about 1.6 percent monthly gain, after falling last month by 1.1 percent.
The retail sales figure offers investors a timely look at the health of the U.S. consumer, which seemed to stagnate somewhat toward the end of last year.
Although interest rates are rising, the labor market remains resilient, which provides some support to the consumer and consumer confidence broadly.
While analysts said they have been seeing signs that goods consumption is weakening, services consumption remains fairly robust, especially as the unemployment rate remains low and wage gains are healthy.
Analysts said the labor market will likely soften in the months ahead, which would put some downward pressure on wage growth as well as consumption broadly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.