Equity markets were sharply higher Monday, as investors await the January U.S. consumer price index inflation report today, which is expected to show a moderation in both headline and core inflation on an annual basis.

Short-term government bond yields also were higher, as the two-year Treasury yield climbed by 0.03 percent to about 4.55 percent, a high for the year thus far.

