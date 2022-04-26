U.S. equities finished higher Monday after falling sharply Friday and opening lower Monday morning.
At the forefront are concerns over monetary policy and supply-chain issues, as China remains steadfast in its zero COVID-19 policy and shuts down movement in major cities.
Oil was down about 2 percent.
What started as a risk-off day turned into a positive day for stocks and bitcoin, likely buoyed by the sale of Twitter to Elon Musk.
Technology shares led the rebound, while real estate and energy lagged.
The yield curve had a bull-steepening move Monday, as short-term rates fell faster than long-term rates.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury was lower at around 2.8 percent.
The dollar is stronger against a basket of currencies, except for the yen.
News overnight that China is extending a shutdown of Shanghai was not well received by global capital markets.
China has struggled to contain a COVID-19 outbreak that started in Shanghai and seems to have spread.
Residents in Beijing have reportedly started to panic buy in anticipation of a Shanghai-style lockdown, as mass testing in the city gets underway.
By sticking to a zero COVID-19 policy, China has been forced to close down businesses and movement, furthering supply-chain issues that have plagued economic growth for developed countries and will likely continue to hamper production and sale of some goods in the U.S. and add to already high inflationary pressures.
China is one of a handful of countries pursuing expansive monetary policy in an effort to counter lockdowns.
The market is now pricing in four consecutive 50-basis-point (0.5 percent) rate hikes from the Federal Reserve bank starting in May, and fears of a 75-basis-point hike have surfaced.
Rising Federal Reserve interest rate increases will likely continue to put pressure on stock prices as the discount rate increases and present value of future cash flows fall.
Technology and other growth names have been hardest hit by this year’s drawdown, as they are most exposed to increased borrowing costs and compressed multiples.
Analysts continue to favor value-style investments and large-caps over small, as they think large-caps are better suited to pass on rising input costs to consumers and maintain their margins.
