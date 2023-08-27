Chamber Corner: Colorado Farm to Table

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Colorado Farm to Table, on Colo. 291 in Salida, to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Owner T.J. McDaniel said the nonprofit’s mission is to provide fresh produce to people who are struggling or who need a little assistance to help make ends meet.
Farm to Table started in 2000 on the Colo. 291 property and was originally founded by Tony Madone Jr. in 1996. In 2006 it was registered as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. McDaniel took it over three years ago, after working with Madone for six years.
Since 2005 Farm to Table has grown to approximately 2.8 million pounds of produce, with around 100,000 pounds and 100 volunteers per year. All of the food is donated to those in need, including food banks, soup kitchens and pantries across the state.
“During that time it’s kind of been a snowballing effect,” McDaniel said. “When we started it was real challenging, but over time things were added to work more efficiently.”
Because the foundation has now been laid, over the last few years they have been trying to expand their farming practices in a more sustainable direction, McDaniel said.
