U.S. equities opened higher Thursday, helped by a surprise decline in the producer price index, but later erased those gains as some of the mega-cap tech stocks weakened.
Thursday’s cooler than expected reading follows Wednesday’s encouraging data on the consumer price index, which sparked hopes that the worst of inflation may be behind us.
However, the recent improvement in price trends does not change the fact that the Federal Reserve will continue to hike rates this year.
On the corporate front, Disney reported strong earnings results, adding to signs of resiliency in profits despite the challenging macroeconomic backdrop.
Oil was up about 2 percent to $94, helping the energy sector outperform.
Treasury yields finished higher, with the 10-year at 2.88 percent.
Adding to the evidence of moderating inflation, the Producer Price Index, a key measure of producer prices, unexpectedly fell in July for the first time in more than two years.
The price index for producer final demand declined 0.5 percent from a month earlier and rose 9.8 percent from a year ago, down from 11.3 percent in June.
Similar to Wednesday’s consumer price index, the drop largely reflected easing in energy costs.
For perspective, the average price of gasoline has dropped below $4 a gallon for the first time since March, and oil prices are 24 percent off their mid-June peak.
Excluding food and energy, the core index rose 0.2 percent from June and 7.6 percent from a year ago.
The recent moderation of price pressures is a good first step in easing some of the worries of a 1970s scenario of runaway inflation.
One month doesn’t make a trend, but at the same time a month of better data is needed to start a trend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.