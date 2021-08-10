U.S. equities were mixed to slightly lower Monday, taking a breather after closing at fresh highs last week.
Global equity markets were also mixed, with China outperforming, despite export data slowing more than expected.
Commodities were under pressure amid rising uncertainty around the fast-spreading Delta virus variant globally and a six-month high in U.S. cases.
Oil was down 2 percent after finishing 7.5 percent lower last week, the biggest weekly decline since October.
Precious metals were also lower, as strong U.S. payrolls data on Friday raised the prospect of higher rates.
