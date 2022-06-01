Equities finished lower after seesawing from negative to positive throughout the day.
News over the weekend on another tranche of economic sanctions against Russia targeting oil supplies has sent crude oil prices higher, and further weighed on investor sentiment as higher oil prices put upward pressure on inflation.
Interestingly, Bitcoin, often seen as an investor risk gauge, is sharply higher today and moving back above $31,000.
On the international front, European and Asian stocks are mixed as inflation in the European area hits another record high.
U.S. 10-year yields are higher at 2.86 percent.
Oil prices are rising on news that the European Union has reached an agreement by member states to further curb Russian crude oil imports.
The bloc is targeting a 90 percent ban on Russian oil by year end.
The move, however, does not seek to ban Russian natural gas imports which are relied on more heavily by Europe.
Crude oil supply has already been tight this year as manufacturers have been slow to recover from the COVID-19 lull that briefly sent oil prices negative.
The price of crude is trading at near $115 per barrel.
Headwinds for global growth are mountain and weighing on investor sentiment.
In Asia, China’s economic growth has been hampered by a rigid adherence to zero-COVID adopted by policy makers.
The policy has caused factory shutdowns and restrictions on travel in some of China’s largest cities.
In Europe, record high inflation is raising the probability that the region will fall into recession as the central bank aims to curb inflation by enacting contractor monetary policy, with the potential threat of food shortage rising.
The U.S. is facing similar inflation concerns, but the latest inflation readings suggest price increases might have peaked and are poised to slow in coming months as the Federal Reserve hikes its key interest rate.
