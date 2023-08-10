Unite, inspire, nourish – these are the three pillars on which the organic farm The Triangle Oasis rests, owner Max Keller said.
Uniting, Keller said, means showing people that growing food is enjoyable and not that hard. “My preference would be for people to grow their own food.” He hopes people are inspired by his farm in this way. He said nourishing, in addition to the physical nourishment provided by the food, means giving people feedback if they need help or advice.
Keller is originally from St. Paul, Minnesota, but his love of the outdoors blossomed in North Carolina when he attended the University of North Carolina to study field biology. He has now lived in Salida 11 years and is part of Outward Bound’s field staff. He started the farm in 2018.
In part inspired by the prospect of eating healthier, Keller said his mission is to provide opportunities for people, plants and the planet. “Feeling connected with the earth is probably more important than anything else.”
His lessee, Mark Boyle, was trying to create an incubator farm, which was how the opportunity presented itself, he said. Boyle and Keller were acquaintances and connected over music, as both play the guitar. The entire property is called La Posada.
Prior to this project, Keller had little experience with farming or gardening. He learned through watching YouTube videos, he said, and in 2021 took a master’s class online.
The Triangle Oasis has vegetables, herbs, flowers and seedings. All the plants grown are organic, Keller said, as he does not use pesticides and only uses natural fertilizers. During the peak in summer, about 12 people are on staff.
Online ordering from The Triangle Oasis is available, or people can stop by the farm at 8875 CR 150 for in-season produce from 4-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, from June through October. They also host a potluck at 6 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month.
Additionally the space is available for people to use for educational purposes, Keller said, and he teaches classes for the Crest Academy Monday through Thursday, as well as the Montessori school, which comes a couple of times a semester. He has been trying to reach out to homeschoolers also, he said.
“I kind of feel like it’s an opportunity to run a business like a nonprofit,” Keller said. “I do things because they make sense, not dollars.
“My goal when I started five years ago was to do it for 10 years,” he said, “But now, probably longer. It just seems like a useful thing in the world.”
To find out more, visit TheTriangleOasis.com and sign up for the mailing list to stay connected.
The Triangle Oasis recently joined Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce July 28 and was welcomed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Keller said his goal now is to continue to grow in the community and find his place. “This is an organism that will grow in different ways,” he said.
