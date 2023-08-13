Gas prices continue to rise

Summer travel may be winding down before school begins, as analysts at LendingTree LLC found that 31 percent of Colorado drivers canceled their trips last week due to high gas prices.
The key findings for driving in Colorado were that 31 percent of drivers are carpooling or combining trips and 14 percent are using more public transit. Nationally, they say gas prices are up 61 percent since 2020.
LendingTree listed the Colorado average price of gas as $3.86 this summer, the 10th highest state, and AAA lists the Colorado average at $3.96, while the national average is $3.82, up from last month's $3.54 for a gallon of regular.
Gasbuddy.com lists Denver as having the cheapest gas in the state, at $3.29, while Salida is $4.19.
