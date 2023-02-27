U.S. equities were lower premarket, taking cues from the risk-off sentiment in Europe.
But losses accelerated after the core personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred measurement of inflation, came in hotter than expected.
In response, the 2-year Treasury yield that is sensitive to Fed policy jumped to 4.8 percent, the highest since 2007, the U.S. dollar rose, and shares of technology stocks led the S&P 500 lower.
Including today’s move, large-cap equities have now pulled back 5 percent from this year’s high but are still up for the year and about 11 percent above their mid-October lows.
The core PCE rose 0.6 percent in January and 4.7 percent from last year, exceeding consensus estimates and accelerating on an annual basis for the first time since September.
Together with the acceleration in consumer spending also reported this morning, it highlights the risk that the Fed might have to leave its policy rate higher for longer, further pressuring bond yields and equity valuations.
Despite today’s disappointing inflation reading, the rate of inflation appears to have peaked, and Edward Jones analysts said they expect further moderation down the road as shelter inflation starts to subside, likely by summer.
But as investors are now convinced that the peak is behind us, the pace of disinflation is become increasingly important, which is why the market will continue to be sensitive to any upside surprises.
January’s unexpected consumer strength, exceptionally tight labor market, and persistent inflation challenge the Fed to keep interest rates higher for longer.
If policymakers are sensitive to avoiding a repeat of the 1970s mistake, when the Fed prematurely declared inflation over, they might take a more forceful action.
And the market has started to price in this outcome, as expectations for how high the Fed will push its policy rates have moved up by half a percentage point since the beginning of the month.
Analysts don’t expect a repeat of last year’s surge in interest-rate expectations for the following reasons: • The Fed doesn’t need to be much more aggressive, as even with unemployment at a 53-year low, wage growth has started to cool.
• We continue to expect growth and inflation to slow, as the Fed’s prior rate hikes have not yet fully filtered through the economy.
• Market expectations now seem to be aligned with the Fed.
After months of the market expecting the Fed to do less than what Fed officials have been communicating, markets are now increasingly aligned in their expectations, which lessens the risk of another surprise.
Analysts said they think the trajectory of inflation is lower and the direction for markets is higher, but the path for both will likely be bumpy in the coming months.
Investors can dollar-cost-average to take advantage of a likely uptick in volatility and use any potential correction as an opportunity to position for a more sustainable rebound ahead.
