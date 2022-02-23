U.S. markets closed near the lows of the day, as tensions over the Russia-Ukraine crisis rattled equity markets once again.
Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. would impose additional sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and its corporate officers.
He acknowledged that this move was still part of an initial tranche of sanctions, perhaps leaving the door open for diplomacy.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials have also reported cyberattacks that took several Ukrainian government websites offline.
The S&P 500 Index closed once again near its intraday low for the year, down over 11 percent year-to-date.
Meanwhile, oil prices were flat today, with WTI around $92, and the U.S. 10-year yield, which had slipped in recent days, is back up to 1.98 percent levels.
Gold and U.S. dollar, both considered safe-haven assets, are also higher on the day.
Historically, markets have been able to look past geopolitical tensions, focusing particularly on any economic spillovers.
In this case, Russia is one of the world’s largest oil producers, especially important to the European region, and we have seen oil prices remain elevated in recent weeks.
WTI crude oil reached $96 levels before retreating to $92 levels - still up nearly 22 percent this year alone.
In addition to energy, Russia is also the world’s top exporter of wheat, as well as a large producer of commodities such as copper, nickel and platinum – all used in electric-vehicle and electronics manufacturing.
Thus, in our view, the Russia-Ukraine crisis could also exacerbate inflationary pressures on energy, food and certain electronics in the near term, which could keep the pressure on central banks globally.
However, from a broader economic perspective, we see the most severe impacts on the immediate European region, with the U.S. economy less exposed to Russia as a trading partner overall.
Finally, these geopolitical tensions come at a time when markets were already grappling with elevated inflation and rising Fed rate-hike expectations.
We would expect market focus to shift to economic and inflation fundamentals in the weeks ahead, particularly with an upcoming jobs report (March 4) and inflation report (March 10), ahead of the important March 15-16 FOMC meeting.
Notably, the probability of a 50-basis-point rate hike at the March meeting has now fallen to about 35 percent, after being as high as 95 percent.
Despite the uncertainty around geopolitics, our view is that the Fed will begin its rate-hiking cycle in March – perhaps raising rates by .25 percent at each meeting through the first half of the year – and then may move at a more gradual pace, especially if inflation has moderated.
While we expect volatility to remain elevated, we continue to see a healthy U.S. consumer and would not expect the Fed cycle to undermine the broader economic expansion this year.
