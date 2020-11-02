U.S. equities ended Friday down.
Coronavirus continues to garner attention as well as the U.S. election.
The technology and consumer discretionary sectors lagged the broader market while the energy and financials sector led.
In economic news, personal income rose 0.9 percent month-over-month versus expectations of 0.4 percent.
In corporate news, more companies are reporting earnings outside of the big technology companies.
U.S. Treasury prices dipped as yields rose.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,832 points, or 6.5 percent, for the week.
The spot price of gold rose $10.90 to $1,878.90.
Crude oil fell $.56 to $35.61 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield is trading higher at 1.66 percent while the 10-year Treasury yield is trading higher at .87 percent.
