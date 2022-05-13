Major equity markets ended mixed Thursday, as the Nasdaq closed modestly higher while the Standard & Poor’s 500 finished lower.
The S&P 500 is inching toward a technical bear market (down 20 percent), while the Nasdaq is now down more than 27 percent for the year.
European equities moved sharply lower as well, as growth and inflation concerns remain elevated in the region.
Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield, which had reached a high of 3.2 percent last week, is now down to 2.87 percent levels, as fears that Federal Reserve tightening will lead to slower growth are gripping markets.
Notably, the U.S. dollar remains a flight-to-safety asset, with the DXY dollar index up about 0.9 percent Thursday and 9 percent this year.
In commodity markets the price of crude oil was up $1.03 or 0.97 percent at $106.74 a barrel, and the spot price of gold was down $32 to $1,821.60.
