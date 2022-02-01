Markets had another solid day to kick off February after finishing lower in January.
After an initial surge, U.S. Treasury yields have stabilized, with the 10-year rate hovering just above 1.8 percent.
Already tight supply and possible conflict between Ukraine and Russia have driven up the price of oil to about $88 per barrel.
On the international front, European and Asian shares were broadly higher following a strong day in the markets for the United States.
Earnings season marches on with positive results so far, providing further support to a continued bull market.
Big names like Microsoft and Tesla beat estimates and showed analysts that consumer demand is still unabated by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
However, it hasn’t been without volatility, as streaming giant Netflix took a hit to its shares on slowing subscriber growth.
All in all, we continue to see rising corporate profit, which, in our view, will be the major contributor to returns this year amid tightening monetary policy.
There were no significant headlines today as all eyes remain on the Fed’s path to policy tightening and the pace of growth in 2022 and 2023.
Inflation remains elevated, but its growth has tapered off, indicating a possible peak.
A rate hike in March now seems like a foregone conclusion, but the size of the hike will prove important.
Although far from the base case, Fed Chair Jerome Powell did not rule out a 50-basis-point-hike.
